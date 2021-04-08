Galaxy Brain
ArchiveAbout
What happens when 70 million people visit your joke site?
Charlie Warzel
7 hr agoComment 6Share
Thread: Rules We Should Get Rid OfI’ll be dropping another full Galaxy Brain tomorrow. It’ll be a fun interview. Trying to space them out a bit because people seemed to want that…
Charlie Warzel
Apr 14Comment 49Share
Adventures in context collapse.
Charlie Warzel
Apr 13Comment 17Share
Why I’m leaving (The) New York (Times).
Charlie Warzel
Apr 11Comment 32Share
© 2021 Charlie Warzel. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack