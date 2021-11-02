Galaxy Brain
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Galaxy Brain Is Moving!
(Not going to the metaverse...yet)
Nov 2, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
123
46
1
October 2021
Met Averse
Apologies for the headline I'm trying to fix it
Oct 29, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
74
20
2
So...what now?
[strange guttural noises]
Oct 26, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
39
20
JOE ROGAN DESTROYSSSSSS CNN YOU WONT BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
(We all lose)
Oct 18, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
58
5
Who Gets To Have Fun At Work?
WFH DEBATES, PART 1 BILLION
Oct 12, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
34
7
Changing The Facebook Conversation
Why yesterday mattered
Oct 6, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
23
6
September 2021
Calibrate Your Anxiety: The Debt Ceiling!
Smart people explain things to me
Sep 30, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
18
2
What Do We Do With All This Rage?
It has to go somewhere
Sep 27, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
57
25
The Internet's Original Sin
Shoshana Wodinsky explains bad ads.
Sep 23, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
31
10
3
The Algorithm Tweaks Won't Save Us
What do you do about Facebook?
Sep 17, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
33
21
(Audio Post)What If People Don’t Want 'A Career?'
Brought to you by Curio
Sep 15, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
12:37
The Rage of the Career Defenders
'You are 100% dispensable.'
Sep 14, 2021
•
Charlie Warzel
53
49
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