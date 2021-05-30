Cursed Photos Of Your Dogs

Special Galaxy Brain/Some Dogs crossover event!

Charlie Warzel
Since it's a holiday weekend, I'm doing a bit of a crosspost here with my other newsletter, Some Dogs. It's a blog I write about my dogs, your dogs, any dogs. It's equal parts silly and soothing.

Hi there. Thanks for stopping by. If you are new here then let me introduce you to Peggy and Steve. You’ve now met the two most important dogs I know. Today is about what happens when the camera shutter is unkind. Let’s all take a deep breath and direct our focus on some dogs for a moment.

Peggy is an extremely photogenic dog. But, a while back, I posted a photo of Peggy that was taken at the wrong moment. Her usually regal visage was replaced by a snaggle-toothed grimace, thanks to shutter speed magic. This cursed photo is one of my favorites because it is so preposterous.

Twitter avatar for @cwarzelCharlie Warzel @cwarzel
I've been wanting to do this for a while but do you all have a cursed photo of your otherwise perfect dogs? This is Peggy's. If there are a bunch I'll do a dog blog of em! Image

April 5th 2021

16 Retweets

In response, hundreds of people sent me their dogs in equally cursed/compromised positions. What follows is a brief taxonomy of Cursed Dog Pics.

The Black Sheep

There is always one who is sure to ruin the family photo.

Twitter avatar for @stepvilleStephanie Land @stepville
@cwarzel Image

April 5th 2021

The School Picture Day Ruiner

Very similar to the black sheep. Nobody puts Luna in a corner.

Twitter avatar for @cyn_mccrackanCyn McCrackan @cyn_mccrackan
@cwarzel Luna's reaction to the first and last time we will disrespect her so. Image

April 5th 2021

The Christmas Card Ruiner

Twitter avatar for @rsanderlinRebekah Sanderlin @rsanderlin
@cwarzel Hank was not onboard with my Christmas card idea. Image

April 5th 2021

Twitter avatar for @earcreamUnsent Tweets @earcream
@cwarzel He was yawning Image

April 5th 2021

Twitter avatar for @AliceinDClandAlice Visocchi @AliceinDCland
@cwarzel Christmas brings out a lot of complicated feelings Image

April 5th 2021

The Surly Pirate

Twitter avatar for @BlairSatelliteBlair H Cowan @BlairSatellite
@cwarzel @annehelen Image

April 5th 2021

There is no name for this. This photo is sent from Hell.

Some follow-up reporting revealed that our hero was “chewing on a bone... distracted by a doggo out the window. But something about the composition makes it look like our hero has swallowed a deer whole. 11/10 on the Cursed Photo Of A Glorious Beast meter.

Twitter avatar for @pribwalksM Prib, fmr. Impfneid sufferer @pribwalks
@cwarzel @annehelen Image

April 5th 2021

Shock and Awe (Or, I’ve Just Seen A Ghost)

Twitter avatar for @Brian___HBrian @Brian___H
@cwarzel My ol boy Baxter, he was a good boy but this photo was cursed. Image

April 5th 2021

It is possible Devo just witnessed an exorcism.

Twitter avatar for @emiponiprincessEmi Tice @emiponiprincess
@cwarzel Devo Image

April 5th 2021

The Renaissance Painting

Pure. Emotion.

Twitter avatar for @ItsEmilySavageemily savage tweets stuff @ItsEmilySavage
@cwarzel Double dose of demon Image

April 5th 2021

Twitter avatar for @shamulouKelly Hoffman @shamulou
@cwarzel Image

April 5th 2021

Twitter avatar for @perrinbarDevon Carver @perrinbar
@cwarzel @annehelen Image

April 5th 2021

The HRMPHHHH?

Hello, good sir.

Twitter avatar for @lindsaylmillerLindsay L Miller @lindsaylmiller
@cwarzel I woke him up from an obviously great nap Image

April 5th 2021

Twitter avatar for @MackieAvMackie Avis @MackieAv
@cwarzel Image

April 5th 2021

Sweet, sweet Barlow.

Twitter avatar for @TheEileenDangerEileen Danger @TheEileenDanger
@cwarzel The usually very handsome Barlow. Image

April 5th 2021

Twitter avatar for @charlesrhuntCharlie Hunt 🗳 @charlesrhunt
@cwarzel Rhody is really quite handsome most of the time, but the river does strange things to him Image

April 5th 2021

Twitter avatar for @saltandbittersLeigh Kunkel @saltandbitters
@cwarzel Image

April 5th 2021

Twitter avatar for @ELahtiEvan Lahti @ELahti
@cwarzel Image

April 5th 2021

Sometimes you accidentally look like the babadook. It’s not your fault!

Twitter avatar for @AxolotlYourselfAxolotlYourself @AxolotlYourself
@cwarzel @annehelen Dog making weird face on a river bank

April 5th 2021

The ‘Phone Home’

No god. Only Zuul.

Twitter avatar for @polargriffinClaire G. Griffin @polargriffin
@cwarzel Danny, age 13, circa 2013. 100lb husky-shepherd cross. This is shortly after he broke into a sealed plastic jar of treats and ate them all. He was very pleased. Image

April 5th 2021

Twitter avatar for @DithyrambicKatie Martin @Dithyrambic
@cwarzel Image

April 5th 2021

The Netflix Objector

He hates your algorithm.

Twitter avatar for @saltandbittersLeigh Kunkel @saltandbitters
@cwarzel Image

April 5th 2021

The Vet Indignity

Honestly, I think this just looks distinguished, tbh.

Twitter avatar for @lucyfere333💚🦆🌹🌈🍫📚🖇🧶🧵👻 @lucyfere333
@cwarzel @annehelen Post-surgery chaps. Image

April 5th 2021

Duster is stoned in this one…so we don’t blame him.

Twitter avatar for @momofinkMorgan 5️⃣1️⃣ Finkelstein @momofink
@cwarzel we always reference this photo of Duster high on pain meds because he looks like a celebrity on a bender caught by paparazzi (this was years ago, he’s fully recovered!) Image

April 5th 2021

Ok! That’s it! Let me know if you absolutely hated this Some Dogs/Galaxy Brain crossover or if you loved it or what. Again, I’m trying to figure out a way to do both of these but not spam peoples’ inboxes. Any ideas welcome. Now go out there and enjoy your long weekend!

